Sheriff: 16-year-old boy charged in woman's death

The Hardin County Sheriff said the teen is charged with complicity to commit murder in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman in Radcliff.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the beating death of a central Kentucky woman, according to the Hardin County Sheriff.

The boy was arrested Monday night and charged with complicity to commit murder in the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found April 13 in a shed on her property in Radcliff. Sheriff John Ward said the woman died from blunt force trauma.

Ward said the teen lived nearby and knew the victim, but did not provide any additional details. He did not say if the authorities are looking for other suspects.

“We’re not ruling anything out,” he said. “We’re making sure.”

Detectives have not determined a motive, but the investigation is still active and authorities are gathering evidence, he said.

