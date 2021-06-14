Radcliff Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

The department said Leroy "Bub" Joe Lewis, Jr. passed away on June 11. He had worked with the department for nearly 15 years.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — A firefighter with the Radcliff Fire Department has died, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The department said Leroy "Bub" Joe Lewis, Jr. passed away on June 11 at the age of 47. Lewis, who lived in Brandenburg, had been a member of the Radcliff Fire Department for nearly 15 years.

Outside of being a certified firefighter and instructor, the department said Lewis was a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Responder and was certified in trench and cave rescue as well as HAZMAT.

He was named the Radcliff Fire Department Firefighter of the Year in 2019 and was honored with the Lifesaving Medical Accommodation Award.

"Leroy was an amazing firefighter, and an even better man," the department said. "He was our coworker, our friend, our family, our brother. There are no words to express this profound loss. Leroy will forever be in our hearts and will live on in our memories of him. May he rest in eternal peace."

According to his obituary, Lewis' funeral will be held Thursday, June 17 at 4 P.M. at the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home. For more information on services and to send flowers or condolences to his family, click here.

