FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Health is holding a meeting on a proposal that would ban artists from tattooing on scarred skin.

The proposal comes after health officials said the state's tattoo regulations have not been updated for 15 years, but officials declined to explain the motivation behind the ban, which doesn't define what constitutes a scar.

Many burn victims and breast cancer survivors spoke out against the proposal, saying they use tattoos to cope and cover scars.

“We turn [scars] into butterflies or dragonflies so that we can mask, hide, cover or create something beautiful for you to wear for the rest of your life," Billy Noel, owner of The Hornet’s Nest Elite Art Studio said.

Public comments on the proposal are being accepted through the end of the month, and a public hearing is set for May 28 in Frankfort.