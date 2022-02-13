Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect, Louisville police say

Police said a vehicle was engulfed in flames after the driver somehow lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an early morning crash on Sunday that left one person dead in Prospect.

Police said that officers responded to a call of a car accident around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the 8600 block of Wolf Pen Branch Road.

"Our preliminary investigation reveals that the driver, of what appears to be a passenger vehicle, for some reason, lost control of their vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree," an LMPD spokesperson said.

They said that after striking the tree, the vehicle somehow became engulfed in flames.

Police said the driver, whose identity has not been determined, was the only person in the car at the time of the accident. According to police, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.