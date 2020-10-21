Prosecutor highlights indictments returned by new office

The indictments include a variety of charges including firearms offenses, drugs, child exploitation and fraud.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Bowling Green branch of U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman’s office has returned 30 indictments since opening with a full-time staff earlier this year.

The indictments include a variety of charges including firearms offenses, drugs, child exploitation and fraud, a statement from Coleman’s office said. In addition, the Bowling Green branch is coordinating federal investigations across 20 counties alongside state, federal, and local law enforcement partners.

“Promises made to better protect the families of South Central Kentucky are promises being kept,” Coleman said.

Officials opened the branch in February after a long administrative process which required approval from the U.S. Department of Justice and Congress.

Before staffing the office full-time, federal prosecutors made the two-hour commute from the U.S. Attorney’s main office in Louisville.

