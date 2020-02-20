FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill which would place and amendment to add pro-life language to the Kentucky Constitution passed the House committee.

The amendment would read: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

The bill has received strong opposition. Louisville lawmakers have called out the change, and the ACLU said it would force woman to remain pregnant against their will.

The bill will move to a full vote from the House.

