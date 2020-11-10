Prominent figure in Kentucky politics, former state Rep. Terry McBrayer dies at 83

According to the McBrayer law firm, he passed away Sunday morning in Lexington after a five-year battle with cancer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney, lobbyist and former Kentucky State Representative Terry McBrayer has died at the age of 83.

According to the McBrayer law firm, he passed away Sunday morning in Lexington after a five-year battle with cancer.

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on McBrayer’s passing.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of Lexington attorney and former Kentucky Rep. Terry McBrayer. He was a champion for the people, and his service in Kentucky and nationally made a lasting impact,” he said via Twitter.

McBrayer had been an influential figure in Kentucky politics for 50 years.

He represented the 98th District, Greenup County, from 1966 until he retired in 1976. During his time in Frankfort, he held numerous leadership roles including House Speaker Pro Tempore and Majority Floor Leader.

McBrayer ran for governor in 1979 but lost to John Y. Brown who went on to win the governor’s seat.

He was elected as chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party in 1995 and was an active member of the Democratic National Committee.

McBrayer started a small law practice in 1963 in Greenup County bearing his name and has more than 50 attorneys in offices in Louisville and Lexington.

His colleagues called him “a true fighter to the very end.”