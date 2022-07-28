Here's how to report possible price gouging after eastern Kentucky flooding

"We encourage Kentuckians to report possible price gouging immediately," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Thursday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — After devastating floods impacted many eastern Kentucky counties, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is working to prevent people looking to make money off of the tragedy.

Cameron has activated the state's price gouging hotline and online reporting portal to prevent sellers from excessively increasing the price of goods.

"We will work together to ensure that price gouging does not prevent them from getting the supplies and essential items that are needed during this incredibly difficult time," he said.

Reports can be made online by clicking here or by calling the Attorney General's Office at 502-696-5485.

The attorney general says when reporting suspected price gouging, Kentuckians should including as many details as possible in the report.

Be sure to include these details:

Name and address of the seller/retailer

Item purchased

Price of the item after the emergency declaration

Price of the the item before the emergency declaration

Goods and services included in this prohibition include consumer food items, goods or services used for emergency cleanup, emergency supplies, medical supplies, home heating oil, building materials, housing, transportation, freight and storage services, and gasoline or other motor fuels.

