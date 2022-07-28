Here's how to report possible price gouging after eastern Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — After devastating floods impacted many eastern Kentucky counties, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is working to prevent people looking to make money off of the tragedy.
Cameron has activated the state's price gouging hotline and online reporting portal to prevent sellers from excessively increasing the price of goods.
"We will work together to ensure that price gouging does not prevent them from getting the supplies and essential items that are needed during this incredibly difficult time," he said.
Reports can be made online by clicking here or by calling the Attorney General's Office at 502-696-5485.
The attorney general says when reporting suspected price gouging, Kentuckians should including as many details as possible in the report.
Be sure to include these details:
- Name and address of the seller/retailer
- Item purchased
- Price of the item after the emergency declaration
- Price of the the item before the emergency declaration
Goods and services included in this prohibition include consumer food items, goods or services used for emergency cleanup, emergency supplies, medical supplies, home heating oil, building materials, housing, transportation, freight and storage services, and gasoline or other motor fuels.
MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.