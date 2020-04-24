WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Parts of Kentucky hit hard by severe weather events in February 2020 will be getting some help after President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for the state.

The president ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides. The funding will be available to state and local governments as well as certain nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, repairs and replacements needed after damages to facilities.

It applies to the following Kentucky counties: Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.

Funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation for the whole state.

