Police searching for missing Georgetown teen

Callie Bays, 14, was seen at her home in Georgetown two days ago.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, Georgetown Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teen.

Callie Bays, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. at her home in Georgetown Oct. 1.

In the post, police say she was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and plaid pajamas.

If you have information about Callie please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.

