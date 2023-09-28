Police: Rescue crews find 2 bodies hours after plane goes missing in western Kentucky

The plane had two people on board — an instructor pilot and a student pilot, who were both flying from Bowling Green to Owensboro when the tower lost contact.

OWENSBORO, Ky. — An hours-long search for a missing plane has ended with two bodies found on Thursday morning.

Police said an instructor pilot and a student pilot went missing Wednesday night after a plane they were flying crashed off KY 264 in Ohio County KY.

According to a tweet from Trooper Corey King, a debris field was located by drone early Thursday morning.

The airplane was initially reported missing by FAA, King said.

At 10:55 p.m. CT, Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch received a report from the Evansville Airport Control Tower about a possible plane crash near Whitesville, in Daviess County.

The plane had two people on board — an instructor pilot and a student pilot, who were both flying from Bowling Green to Owensboro when the tower lost contact.

An initial search was set up based on information from the flight path, cell phone pings of the pilot’s cell phone and the Life360 app, according to police.

Three drones and an airplane were launched to search the area, and papeFrwork associated with the plane was found in a heavily wooded area behind the New Pather Creek Church.

Kentucky State Police, Daviess County Fire, Whitesville Fire Department, Daviess County and Ohio County Emergency Management Agencies and Ohio County EMS are searching on foot and from the air in the hope of “[finding] the pilots alive.”

Rescue personnel are already staged for medical treatment, police said.

At the time of the suspected crash, a severe thunderstorm had developed in the area.

KSP and FAA are currently investigating the incident.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.