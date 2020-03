SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Shepherdsville Police have located two missing juveniles. Nicole "Nikki" Nevitt, 13, and Paul "Sam" Nevitt, 10, were reported missing the morning of March 24, but have been found safe.

