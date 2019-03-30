LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for the father of a two-year-old boy after he was killed in a house fire early Saturday.

That incident happened at the Marvin Gardens Mobile Home Park in Laurel County around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters discovered the body of Joseph Brock inside the home after extinguishing the flames.

Officials did not have a cause or origin of that fire.

Kentucky State Police are currently searching for Joseph’s father, 26-year-old Vaughn Brock.

Vaughn Brock

Kentucky State Police

Police said Vaughn was last seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the home became engulfed in flames.

If you have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call KSP at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Joseph’s body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.