BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said two women were dead inside of a house after a fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said another was injured.
They said the fire started in the Colmar community of Bell County. The two victims were identified as Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both from Middlesboro. A third woman was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries. She was identified as Wyona Poff, 53, from Middlesboro.
Police said no foul play was suspected from the fire, but also said the investigation is continuing. The Bell County Sheriff's Department, the Bell County Fire Department and Middlesboro EMS also responded to the house fire.