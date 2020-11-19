x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Kentucky

Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

John Kiefner, 74, was last seen yesterday in St. Matthews driving a gold-colored 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man. 

John Kiefner, 74, was last seen in the 100 block of South Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18. 

Kiefner is described as an elderly white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He was driving a gold-colored 2014 Jeep Wrangler with the license plate number, 9408FW.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or contact LMPD at 574-LMPD. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  