LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify the owner of a found urn.

On Jan. 4, an anonymous citizen reported to police a small urn, containing ashes, was located. The citizen said he worked at an auto auction center and found a velvet box while cleaning cars and later discovered there was an urn in the box.

He told police he could not remember anything about the car where the urn was found.

The Lexington Police Department booked the urn into Property and Evidence. It is three inches tall and features blue flowers, white doves and gold trim. The urn’s box indicates the item as “Going Home Sky Blue Keepsake.”

Anyone who has information about this item is asked to call the Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

