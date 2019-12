BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found on I-65 North.

Police say the unresponsive man was located on the interstate under the Scottsville Road overpass at the 22-mile marker around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

His cause of death is unknown.

An autopsy is pending at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.