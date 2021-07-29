'Drop the gun!': Police body cam video shows arrest of double shooting suspect

According to police, Laron Weston was armed and pointed his gun an officer before his arrest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Body camera video captured the moment Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a double shooting suspect.

In the video, officers can be heard yelling for Weston to put his hands up and 'drop the gun.' Video from Officer Mike Faulkner’s body camera shows Officer Joseph Hardison tackle Weston to the ground.

No shots were fired, and officers were able to get the gun away from Weston before taking him into custody.

Police were looking for Weston after he allegedly shot two women in the parking lot of Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet in the 4900 block of Manslick Rd. on Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest citation, when officers attempted a traffic stop, Weston fled. He eventually crashed a vehicle in the 4600 block of S. 3rd St., causing damage to another vehicle.

The pursuit continued on foot until Weston was disarmed and arrested.

Weston is facing several charges, including but not limited to 2nd degree assault, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Watch the full video below.

