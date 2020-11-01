**The above image is not the dog that attacked the man.**

CONWAY, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a pit bull is thought to have fatally mauled a man.

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens told news outlets he was called to a home in Conway on Friday for a reported fatal dog attack.

Kentucky State Police say they encountered a very aggressive dog near the victim when they arrived.

Trooper Scottie Pennington said the victim had dog bites on his face and head. The dog was shot by a trooper.

The dog belonged to a woman who was visiting the home.

An autopsy will be done on both the victim and the dog. The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.