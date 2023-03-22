Kentucky drag queen event canceled due to 'extreme threats of violence'

A drag event scheduled for this weekend in Prestonsburg was canceled due to "overwhelming extremist rhetoric and threats."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The “Come As You Are” drag fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 25 in Prestonsburg was canceled after Pikeville Pride said there were extreme threats toward organizers and the venue.

Pikeville Pride shared the update on social media Wednesday. Although the group did not organize the event, the post said, "we were eager to use our platform to amplify this event and help in any capacity."

The post noted security had already been planned for the event, but also indicated, "the overwhelming extremist rhetoric and threats made this unsafe."

This alleged onslaught of threatening language and behavior coincides with a slew of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQIA+ bills making their way through Frankfort and states across the country.

Pikeville Pride pointed to legislation as a direct tie to threats the event organizers and venue received.

"Since our first event in 2018, our local community hasn’t faced threats of this magnitude until recently," Pikeville Pride said. "While hate-filled social media comments have always been a thorn in our side, outright calls for violence and armed intimidation weren’t an issue. The increase of this extremist behavior is directly tied to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation across the country."

The post promised more updates on the issue and concluded with a promise to the LGBTQIA+ community: "we see you, we value you, and we love you."

Proceeds from the event would have established a Rainbow Closet for the region. The closet would have offered community members access to free gender-affirming clothes and resources.

