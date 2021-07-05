National Picnic Month: Here are some great places to visit in Kentucky, southern Indiana

Looking for a quick getaway this month? Here are some great places to pack a basket, grab a blanket and enjoy some time outdoors this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s National Picnic Month!

We all know that summertime is the perfect time to getaway from it all. Did you know some of the best places to visit are not too far away?

We’ve compiled a list of the places in Kentucky and southern Indiana where you can explore, pack a lunch and take in the beauty all around you.

KENTUCKY

Bullitt County:

Bernheim Forest in Shepherdsville

Shepherdsville Park in Shepherdsville

Hardin County:

Jefferson County (Louisville Metro):

Shawnee Park

Chickasaw Park

Beckley Creek Park

Iroquois Park

EP Tom Sawyer Park

George Rogers Clark Park

Waverly Park

Sun Valley

McNeely Lake

Jefferson Memorial Forest

Joe Creason Park

Seneca Park

The Parklands of Floyds Fork

Larue County:

Meade County:

Oldham County:

Shelby County:

Spencer County:

Spencer County Waterford Park

INDIANA

Clark County:

Crawford County:

Dubois County:

Floyd County:

Harrison County:

Washington County:

