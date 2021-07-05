x
Kentucky

National Picnic Month: Here are some great places to visit in Kentucky, southern Indiana

Looking for a quick getaway this month? Here are some great places to pack a basket, grab a blanket and enjoy some time outdoors this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s National Picnic Month!

We all know that summertime is the perfect time to getaway from it all. Did you know some of the best places to visit are not too far away?

We’ve compiled a list of the places in Kentucky and southern Indiana where you can explore, pack a lunch and take in the beauty all around you.

KENTUCKY

Bullitt County:

Hardin County:

Jefferson County (Louisville Metro):

  • Shawnee Park
  • Chickasaw Park
  • Beckley Creek Park
  • Iroquois Park
  • EP Tom Sawyer Park
  • George Rogers Clark Park
  • Waverly Park
  • Sun Valley
  • McNeely Lake
  • Jefferson Memorial Forest
  • Joe Creason Park
  • Seneca Park
  • The Parklands of Floyds Fork
Trout stocking at the Parklands

For information on each of these parks and their amenities, click here.

Larue County:

Credit: Claire - stock.adobe.com
Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park.

Meade County:

Oldham County:

Shelby County:

Spencer County:

Credit: Michele - stock.adobe.com
Taylorsville Lake
  • Spencer County Waterford Park

INDIANA

Clark County:

Crawford County:

Dubois County: 

Floyd County:

Harrison County:

Washington County:

