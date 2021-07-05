National Picnic Month: Here are some great places to visit in Kentucky, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s National Picnic Month!
We all know that summertime is the perfect time to getaway from it all. Did you know some of the best places to visit are not too far away?
We’ve compiled a list of the places in Kentucky and southern Indiana where you can explore, pack a lunch and take in the beauty all around you.
KENTUCKY
Bullitt County:
- Bernheim Forest in Shepherdsville
- Shepherdsville Park in Shepherdsville
Hardin County:
Jefferson County (Louisville Metro):
- Shawnee Park
- Chickasaw Park
- Beckley Creek Park
- Iroquois Park
- EP Tom Sawyer Park
- George Rogers Clark Park
- Waverly Park
- Sun Valley
- McNeely Lake
- Jefferson Memorial Forest
- Joe Creason Park
- Seneca Park
- The Parklands of Floyds Fork
Larue County:
Meade County:
Oldham County:
Shelby County:
Spencer County:
- Spencer County Waterford Park
INDIANA
Clark County:
Crawford County:
Dubois County:
Floyd County:
Harrison County:
Washington County:
- Cave River Valley Natural Area in Campbellsburg
- Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell
- Delaney Creek Park in Scottsburg
