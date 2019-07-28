MARION, Ky. (AP) - Police say a woman sitting in her living room was killed when a pickup truck struck her home in western Kentucky.



State Police in Madisonville said in a news release that 72-year-old Mary C. Bass of Marion was pronounced dead after the crash Saturday night.



The statement says a preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill of Marion failed to stop at an intersection, drove across a lawn and into the home.



The crash remains under investigation.



Marion is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, Missouri.