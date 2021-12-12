'They’ve got meaning to somebody someplace...' | Photos from area impacted by Kentucky tornado land in town 100 miles away

Greg Murphy and his wife says photos belonging to a family in Eddyville landed in his Rome, Kentucky front yard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a tornado tore through everything in its path on Friday, it took siding, roofing and some of people’s most prized possessions.

Photographs showing family moments, fell onto Greg Murphy’s front yard.

When he saw them, he didn’t know the photos made a 100-mile trip to Rome, Kentucky – that is until he got a torn off corner of a receipt from Eddyville.

Murphy and his wife began searching all over their land, trying to preserve the irreplaceable items.

“They’ve got meaning to somebody someplace and if we could get them back to their original owner or a family member, that would be a great deal.

Murphy said he and his neighbors will continue to look for any photographs that may be stuck in trees and hopes to return them to the rightful owners.

