SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after being hit by a train in Shelby County early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to train tracks on Kentucky Street in Shelbyville just before 1 a.m. September 20. A person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, and medical examiners are planning for an autopsy later in the day.

This is an ongoing story. WHAS11 will update with more information.

