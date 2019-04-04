CINCINNATI (AP/WHAS11) – Authorities have confirmed the person who was found in Newport Kentucky and claimed to be a missing person from Illinois is not Timmothy Pitzen.

The Louisville FBI said their DNA results prove the person found on Wednesday is not Pitzen. Instead, the person was identified as 23-year-old Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, Newport Police Chief Tom Collins told ABC News.

Rini has not been charged with a crime.

“To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today,” the Louisville FBI said.

Pitzen is an Illinois boy who has been missing since 2011.

The person told police in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday that he escaped two kidnappers in the Cincinnati area and ran across a bridge.

In 2011, then-6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen's mother picked him up at school in Illinois, took him to the zoo and a water park, and later killed herself at a hotel, leaving a note saying her son was fine but that no one would ever find him.

The Aurora Police continue to lead the investigation into the Timmothy's disappearance. The FBI will continue to support this investigation in any way possible. Anyone with genuine information about the case is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).