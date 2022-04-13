Man on trial for 1993 murder of Louisville gas station clerk, Brenda Whitfield

Attorneys made opening arguments in front of a jury during day 1 of trial, as Percy Phillips faces murder and robbery charges in a case from nearly 30 years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville jury heard opening arguments and testimony from witnesses during day one of Percy Phillips' criminal trial. He's the man now charged for the murder and robbery of a gas station cashier nearly 30 years ago.

25-year-old Brenda Whitfield was shot and killed inside a Chevron on Newburg Road in 1993, while working a night shift. The man wrongfully convicted for her murder, Edwin Chandler, was exonerated from charges and released from prison in 2009, after serving nearly a decade in prison.

That year, a new investigation found police made major errors in the case and that Chandler was innocent. Also in 2009, a grand jury indicted Phillips for those same charges, after a remaining fingerprint on a piece of evidence was linked back to him.

And now years later, on Wednesday, Phillips walked into the courtroom for his trial.



Prosecutor for the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Lesousky's opening statement focused on John Gray, a witness who was pumping gas that night when he told police he saw the gunman run out of the store. Years later, in 1996, Gray told police he believed Phillips was the man he saw.

"He wrote a letter to the homicide office, saying you got the wrong guy," Lesousky said.

With Gray set to testify later, the prosecution called witnesses to the stand, including retired police officer Alvin Farris.

Ex-police detective Mark Handy, who in 2021 was convicted on perjury and tampering with evidence charges in the case, also testified. So did the owner of the gas station at the time, Edward Zeller.

Zeller spoke while attorneys in the courtroom played security video from inside the store that night. Prosecutors focused in on key pieces of evidence: a beer bottle, a stocking cap and sunglasses.

"Use your common sense when you're listening to John Gray," Lesousky said. "This case won't be like the TV shows we watch."

Meanwhile, public defender Julie Mudd focused on hair found in the cap, DNA findings, and questioning fingerprint matches.

"If Mr. Chandler didn't do this, that does not mean Mr. Phillips did," Mudd said. "Our understanding has grown about fingerprints and what they mean."

The defense said medical experts will be brought to the stand next week.

As for Edwin Chandler, he told WHAS11 he'll take the stand either Thursday afternoon or Friday.

We're told a verdict could come early next week, but that could change.

BACKGROUND:

In 1995, Edwin Chandler was falsely accused of murdering 25-year-old Brenda Whitfield, a cashier at a Louisville Chevron gas station, two years earlier.

Surveillance video from the gas station was a key piece of evidence Louisville Police looked at, however, the security footage had been recorded and taped over by mistake.

LMPD detectives were left with only photos from the security footage.

Witnesses at the scene described the murder suspect as heavy set and about 5’8”. But police still narrowed in on Chandler – despite witnesses not picking him out of a photo lineup and Chandler being over six-feet-tall.

After more than a decade in prison, Chandler was exonerated in 2009 thanks to new evidence and testimony which found LMPD had made major errors in the case.

“I’ve always known it wasn’t me, I’ve always known it wasn’t me,” Chandler told reporters after he was released. “So, to me the photo never looked like me.”

