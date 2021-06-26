Beach access restricted at Kentucky park due to overcrowding

Beach access will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park on weekends and holidays effective July 1, the Kentucky Department of Tourism said in a statement. Non-registered park guests will continue to have beach access on weekdays, officials said.

The decision was made based on safety concerns due to overcrowding. Beach crowds have exceeded the park’s capacity by more than 10 times, creating the potential for prolonged response times in an emergency. In addition, the parking area accommodates 109 vehicles and parking outside of the area is unsafe due to the 200 vertical feet elevation change to access the beach area, officials said.