LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – January 23 marks one year since the deadly school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky and parents of the victims are suing the school district.

According to The Courier-Journal, the suit claims officials should have known Gabe Parker was dangerous but failed to prevent his shooting rampage.

The suit also claims there were no security measures in place to prevent someone from walking into the school.

Parker shot and killed two students and injured 14 others.

