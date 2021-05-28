Paid in full: Simmons College pays off school debt for dozens of students

The school erased the remaining debt of 65 students enrolled in Spring 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of students who attended Simmons College of Kentucky have zero school debt.

The college president, Dr. Kevin Cosby dropped the news Thursday during a news conference. He said the school used a grant to invest nearly half a million dollars to erase student debt.

Dr. Cosby said the school has had an economic impact of $12 million in Louisville over the past 5 years.

He also announced a $2.6 million grant received in May 2021 that the federal government issued to support HBCUs.

Simmons College of Kentucky is one of two Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCU) in the state.

