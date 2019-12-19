PADUCAH, Ky. — Transportation officials in Paducah are trying to figure out who planted a bunch of pine trees along U.S. 60/Park Avenue last week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a release on Dec. 17.

"Within the last week, small pine trees were planted in the utility strip along the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 in the 3400 block of Park Avenue between the sidewalk and the curb," KYTC District 1 posted on its Facebook page.

Paducah city officials noticed someone digging along the edge of the road and had asked KYTC about any potential permits that may have been issued in the area. The cabinet had no record of any permits and there were no indications of Before You Dig (BUD) markings at the site.

Since the trees were planted without a permit and since they could cause a visibility hazard as they grow, they will need to be removed. Officials with the transportation cabinet want to identify whoever planted the trees before crews remove them.

"We're not interested in penalizing the owner. We simply want to allow them an opportunity to retrieve their property," said KYTC Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat.

"We also want them to be aware that they need to apply for a permit similar activities in the future. Citizens may not be aware that activities performed along state-owned property, like landscaping or ditch extensions, require a permit."

According to the post, the owner of the trees can contact the KYTC District 1 Officed at 270-898-2431 through Friday, Dec. 20 to make arrangements.

A comment by a representative from KYTC District 1 on Dec. 18 said they have received good information and are working to contact the owner of the trees.

