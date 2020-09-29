Second round of P-EBT cards for Kentucky families to be mailed out in October

Families do not need to take any action to receive P-EBT cards. Eligibility is based on participation in the National School Lunch Program.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thousands of children in Kentucky will continue receiving meals through the second round of the state’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, according to an announcement from Eric Friedlander, the secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Friedlander said P-EBT benefits will vary by student and the new cards will be automatically mailed out for each child some time in October. Some children may not receive their cards until November.

Families do not need to take any action to receive P-EBT cards.

Eligibility for the program is based on participation in the National School Lunch Program. For August and September, eligibility is also based on school start dates and instruction methods.

According to Friedlander, more than 500,000 children received benefits during the first phase of the P-EBT program and more than 625,000 will receive meals through this round.

If anyone has questions, they are encouraged to call 1-855-306-8959 and select the “Food Benefits” option for more information.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is a federally-funded program that provides families with benefits equal to the value of breakfasts and lunches a student was not able to receive when schools were closed. The benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible grocery items like meat, produce, and dairy products.

For more information on the P-EBT program, visit the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services website or contact the P-EBT Information Hub at pebt.info@ky.gov.

