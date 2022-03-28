Traffic re-opened after overturned semi blocked traffic on I-265W

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials say traffic is flowing once again after an overturned semi blocked I-265 West ramp to I-65 South Monday night.
According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, the ramp was shut down a couple of hours.
No other details regarding the incident was made available.
OTHER TRAFFIC STORIES
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.