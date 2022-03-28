x
Kentucky

Traffic re-opened after overturned semi blocked traffic on I-265W

The ramp reopened just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Credit: TRIMARC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials say traffic is flowing once again after an overturned semi blocked I-265 West ramp to I-65 South Monday night.

According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, the ramp was shut down a couple of hours.

No other details regarding the incident was made available.

