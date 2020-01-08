One year after deadly Lincoln County explosion, more legal action taken against pipeline owner

A lawsuit filed Thursday against Texas Eastern, Enbridge and others claims the pipeline exploded in August 2019 due to owner and operator negligence.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — One year ago, a pipeline explosion rocked a small community in Lincoln County, Kentucky. The 30-inch pipeline ruptured in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2019, killing Lisa Derringer and forcing many others out of their homes.

Now, more people impacted by the explosion are taking legal action. A lawsuit filed Thursday against Enbridge, Texas Eastern, and others claims the pipeline exploded due to owner and operator negligence. It claims they failed to properly inspect and maintain the pipeline.

Attorney Tanner Shultz, who represents a couple in a separate, previously filed lawsuit, said his clients were forced to leave their home and continue to deal with health issues as a result of the explosion.

“There are certainly damages that my clients are seeking in this to compensate for what's been taken from them, what they've lost, and the lifestyle they've had to alter. But also, the biggest thing here is really sending a message to Enbridge and to Texas Eastern that this pipeline needs to be replaced or heavily repaired,” Shultz said.

Enbridge told WHAS11 they do not comment on pending litigation, but a spokesperson said in part, “We are sorry for the impact to the community and to the family who lost a loved one. It's a stark reminder that safely maintaining and operating our pipelines is our first priority. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, and due to this, we are unable to discuss specific information about the incident or the potential cause.”

