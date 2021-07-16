Sellersburg man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-71 in Oldham County

According to police, the 64-year-old drove off the road and ran into several trees Thursday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash on I-71 Thursday afternoon, Oldham County police said.

According to a release, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on July 16. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-71S, about a mile before the Ballardsville/La Grange exit.

A witness told police that the driver of a truck, later identified as 64-year-old Gary Bowling of Sellersburg, ran off the left shoulder of the interstate, drove into the median and hit several trees. The witness said it didn't appear that Bowling attempted to stop the truck or change direction when he drove off the road.

Police said Bowling died at the scene and was the only person in the truck.

It is unclear why Bowling ran off the road and police are still investigating. If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.

