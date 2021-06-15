Oldham County Schools launches summer feeding program

Families in Oldham County can pick up 5 grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches each week for children 18 years and younger.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The summer feeding program at Oldham County Schools begins Tuesday, June 15.

According to the school district, the program is open to any child 18 years old and younger in Oldham County and no registration is required. Families can pick up five grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches every Tuesday through Aug. 3.

The pick-up location at La Grange Elementary School will be open on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

La Grange Elementary School is located at 500 W Jefferson St., La Grange, Ky.

The summer meal program for Jefferson County Public Schools started June 8 and will be available through July 30. Click here for more information on that program.

