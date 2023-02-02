Oldham County Police searching for alleged driver who struck child, fled the scene

Officials say an arrest warrant was authorized for 29-year-old Thomas Phillips for leaving the scene of an accident and operating on a suspended license.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County Police Department are searching for the alleged driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child.

Officers say they responded to a collision on Hwy. 146 in Crestwood on Jan. 24 involving a vehicle and a child riding a bike.

According to a media release, the child was riding the bike on the sidewalk on their way to school. While riding past an apartment building on the 6000 block of W. Hwy 146, a driver of a silver Chrysler sedan hit the bike causing injury when the child lost control and fell to the ground.

The media release states the alleged driver, 29-year-old Thomas Phillips, fled the scene.

Officials say information was received from witnesses at the scene, as well as from an anonymous tip, to verify the identity of the driver.

According to a media release, an arrest warrant was authorized by Oldham County District Court for Phillips for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, and operating on a suspended license.

Police say the arrest warrant hasn't been served yet. They are currently looking for Phillips in order to serve him the warrant.

Oldham County Police say anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Phillips should contact their police department at (502) 222-1300 or submit information via their online anonymous tip line.

