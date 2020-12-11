Portion of Hwy 393 closed in Oldham County due to gas leak

The closure from Hwy 146 to Commerce Parkway is indefinite, according to Oldham County officials.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A portion of a highway in Oldham County was shut down early Thursday morning due to a gas leak, according to a tweet from Oldham County EMA.

The closure affects Highway 393 between Highway 146 and Commerce Parkway, near Buckner and I-71. Highway 146 is also reduced to one lane, Oldham County EMA said. The road will be closed indefinitely.

Officials are encouraging people to avoid the area and find an alternate route Thursday.

It is unclear what caused the leak and there does not appear to be any threat to the public, according to Oldham County Dispatch.

