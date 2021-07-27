Five days of fair fun! Oldham County Fair returns July 27-31

It's time to put your cowboy boots on - the fair is coming back to the Oldham County Fairgrounds for 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Fair is rolling into town this week! The 88th annual fair will be held from July 27 through July 31 at the Oldham County Fairgrounds in LaGrange.

Tickets are $15 each day and include unlimited rides. Children under 29 inches tall get in for free, but their admission does not include ride passes.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the Midway opens at 5 p.m.

Here's the full list of this year's events:

Tuesday: Bulls'n Barrels Rodeo

Wednesday: Full Throttle Monster Trucks

Thursday: Top Dog Circle Track

Friday: Top Dog Demo Derby

Saturday: KITPA Track & Tractor Pull

There will not be any 4-H events at this year's fair.

Local artists and musicians will be featured in daily concerts. Fair organizers said three new acts are joining the line-up this season.

Here's who's performing:

Tuesday: Lane Prather Duo

Wednesday: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

Thursday: Cheat'n On Tracker

Friday: Robby Cox

Saturday: KainTuck Band (5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.) and Moonshine Magnolia (8 p.m. to close)

🎟🚨🤘🏼 Live Music🤘🏼🚨🎟 This year we are excited to have THREE new bands playing our beer garden tent! Saturday will have... Posted by Oldham County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 25, 2021

If you're looking for a fun way to spend the rest of the summer, Kissell Entertainment LLC will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 27 to recruit new employees. Applicants can just work through the Oldham County Fair or commit to a full-time position through the fair season. The job fair begins at 4 p.m.

Kissell Entertainment is a full-service Midway provider specializing in fairs and carnivals in Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, Ohio and Georgia. The group also operates the Midway for the Kentucky State Fair held in August.

