Five days of fair fun! Oldham County Fair returns July 27-31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Fair is rolling into town this week! The 88th annual fair will be held from July 27 through July 31 at the Oldham County Fairgrounds in LaGrange.
Tickets are $15 each day and include unlimited rides. Children under 29 inches tall get in for free, but their admission does not include ride passes.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and the Midway opens at 5 p.m.
Here's the full list of this year's events:
Tuesday: Bulls'n Barrels Rodeo
Wednesday: Full Throttle Monster Trucks
Thursday: Top Dog Circle Track
Friday: Top Dog Demo Derby
Saturday: KITPA Track & Tractor Pull
There will not be any 4-H events at this year's fair.
Local artists and musicians will be featured in daily concerts. Fair organizers said three new acts are joining the line-up this season.
Here's who's performing:
Tuesday: Lane Prather Duo
Wednesday: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys
Thursday: Cheat'n On Tracker
Friday: Robby Cox
Saturday: KainTuck Band (5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.) and Moonshine Magnolia (8 p.m. to close)
If you're looking for a fun way to spend the rest of the summer, Kissell Entertainment LLC will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 27 to recruit new employees. Applicants can just work through the Oldham County Fair or commit to a full-time position through the fair season. The job fair begins at 4 p.m.
Kissell Entertainment is a full-service Midway provider specializing in fairs and carnivals in Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, Ohio and Georgia. The group also operates the Midway for the Kentucky State Fair held in August.
