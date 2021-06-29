Oldham County bus drivers getting a raise

A one dollar an hour raise will bring the starting pay for Oldham County bus drivers to $16.42.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Bus drivers in Oldham County are getting a pay increase.

The Oldham County Transportation Department is hopeful the raise will help them keep current bus drivers and make pay more competitive compared to surrounding districts like Bullitt, Shelby and Jefferson counties.

According to Superintendent Greg Schultz, part of the reason they cannot increase pay more is because the district got significantly less federal relief funding than other districts because the distribution wasn't based on the number of students.

"I am telling you, our staff, from starting a school food service to transportation, our teachers, our custodial staff, our administrative staff, you name, it worked as hard, if not harder, than anyone else in the state and we cannot reward them because we don't have the abilities to do so," Schultz said.

The superintendent said he has been in contact with state and national representatives about how he and the board feel the federal funds should have been split up.

