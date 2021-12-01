Oldham County will open vaccine registration for people age 70+ Friday

The Oldham County Health Department will find out may vaccinations it will get from the state Friday morning, then vaccine registration will open online.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County is still in phase 1A of vaccinations but by the end of the week they’ll start moving in to the 1B tier.

On Friday, people age 70 and older will be able to register to get their vaccine in Oldham County.

So far, the Oldham County Health Department has been vaccinating health care workers outside of hospitals and will administer 1,100 vaccines total by the end of Thursday.

The number of available vaccines for Tier 1B depends on how many are allocated by the state.

Oldham County has been ordering 500 a week, but hasn’t always gotten that number.

The allocation is partly based on how many are delivered within seven days, and Oldham County Health Department Director Matt Rhodes is hoping that their track record of delivery will give the county the number they want.

“This week at the close of business on Thursday, we will be completely out of vaccines,” Rhodes said. “We’re hopeful that they will look at that and give us the amount that we’ve requested. We’re going to try to request 600 doses, so hopefully we’ll get that amount and start being able to administer that to the senior population that are 70 and older.”

On Friday, you can register on the Oldham County Health Department Website if you are age 70+. The health department is strongly encouraging online registration at www.oldhamcountyhealthdepartment.org. Vaccine appointment information will be posted live on Friday at 1 p.m. If you don’t have internet access and must call to make an appointment, you can call (502)222-3516.

