Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave

The employee reportedly engaged in inappropriate conduct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County high school employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials.

Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct.

Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety and education of our students and any report is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."

"Bardstown City Schools immediately placed the staff member on administrative leave and alerted the authorities. The staff member will remain on administrative leave through the duration of the investigation," they said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

