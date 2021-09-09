2 LMPD officers recognized by Sen. Paul for actions during arrest of shooting suspect

Officers Joseph Hardison and Mike Faulkner responded to the shooting of two women outside Cox's Smoker’s Outlet on July 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police officers were recognized by U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R) for their response to a shooting that happened in July.

Officers Joseph Hardison and Mike Faulkner responded to the shooting of two women outside Cox's Smoker’s Outlet on July 26.

The suspect, LaRon Weston, was seen on body camera video aiming his gun at Faulkner when officer Hardison pulled up. Video also shows Hardison tackling the suspect, allowing both officers to hold the suspect down and arrest him.

On Thursday, Paul recognized the officers for their bravery and professionalism.

"Respect the police who are trying to stop the problem who are putting their lives on the line every day,” Paul said.

"That incident could have gone a different direction. Glad everyone went home that day, went home safe,” Hardison said.

Weston is facing state charges for shooting the two women, as well as a federal charge for being a convicted felon with a gun.

