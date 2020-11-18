Officer injured, suspect killed after pursuit leads to shooting in Hart County

Kentucky State Police said a Breckenridge County deputy sheriff was shot after pursuing a suspect late Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after a suspect was killed and an officer was injured following a shooting in Hart County late Tuesday night.

According to KSP, officers were pursuing a suspect in Hart County sometime before midnight on Nov. 17. At some point, the suspect and police exchanged gunfire.

A Breckenridge County deputy sheriff was struck and flown to University Hospital in Louisville. KSP said the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and killed. Details on what led to the pursuit have not been released. KSP said no one else was injured.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this incident and police are expected to release more information Wednesday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.