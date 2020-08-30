Oak Ridge Boys continues Kentucky State Fair streak with surprise appearance during Horse Show Finals

COVID-19 didn't stop the country legends from belting out a little Elvira and the national anthem.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though the Kentucky State Fair didn’t have any rides, crowds, vendors or concerts this year due to COVID-19, one tradition was able to continue despite the changes.

Country legends, The Oak Ridge Boys, kept their annual streak alive by making their 45th appearance at this year’s fair.

The group surprised the crowd Saturday night during the finale of the Horse Show singing the Star-Spangled Banner and a portion of Elvira.

The Kentucky State Fair shared their performance on their social media account.

“The event was beamed all over the world – thank you again Kentucky State Fair, Texas Roadhouse, Triangle Talent for keeping our streak alive,” the group shared on Twitter. “…see you in August of 2021 for number 46…God willing.”

The Oak Ridge Boys are always a fan favorite at every Kentucky State Fair.

