Billion dollar steel mill opens in Kentucky; Here's what to know

A $1.7 billion steel plate manufacturing mill in Meade County celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

According to a news release, Nucor Steel Brandenburg has created jobs for several hundred Kentuckians.

“Nucor and Kentucky have a longstanding partnership, and I’m excited that we continue to build on that by opening Nucor Steel Brandenburg,” Beshear said. “This steel plate manufacturing mill provides opportunities for Kentucky workers, their families and the community in Meade County. I want to thank Nucor’s leadership for their continued commitment to the commonwealth.”

The 1.5 million square-foot mill is located in the Buttermilk Fall Industrial Park along the Ohio River in Brandenburg. The release said the new facility will help Nucor with 1.2 million tons of annual capacity for steel plate production.

Nucor Steel Brandenburg already employs 440 people, officials said, and the average annual pay is more than $72,000. Positions at the steel mill include equipment operators, production specialists, safety and environmental technicians, engineers and office support staff.

According to the news release, Nucor is North America’s "largest recycler" and the nation’s "largest steel and steel products producer." The company employs over 31,000 people at more than 300 facilities, mainly located in North America.

