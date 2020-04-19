COVINGTON, Ky. — A bridge in northern Kentucky is closed to motor vehicles until further notice due to deterioration on a load-bearing portion of the span.
The problem on the 4th Street-Veterans Bridge that connects Covington and Newport was discovered during an inspection, The Kentucky Enquirer reported.
The span carries about 13,676 vehicles over the Licking River each day, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. How long the bridge will be closed wasn’t clear.
“We are going with a safety-first approach for the 4th Street Bridge,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for transportation cabinet. “KYTC officials are looking at a number of options. It might be possible to open the bridge back up, with restrictions, until a repair is made.”
The bridge remains open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
