Nolin Lake neighbors grateful for no deaths after fire damages dozens of homes

CLARKSON, Ky. — One day after a fire wreaked havoc on a Grayson County neighborhood along Nolin Lake, an hour-and-a-half south of Louisville, fire crews and the community are assessing the damage.

County officials said at least seven homes were destroyed by the flames in the Ponderosa neighborhood, spread quickly by high-speed winds Wednesday afternoon. In addition, between 15 and 20 homes suffered some damage, and a homeowner is still recovering in a Louisville hospital from smoke inhalation and burns.

"Thankfully we didn't have any lives lost," Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said. "Things can be replaced, but a life can't."

Officials prioritized safety Thursday, working to make sure all electrical lines are disconnected.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they are counting their blessings.

"It was just so fast, and the wind didn't help the situation," said Amy Goss, whose front porch just across the street started to catch fire Wednesday.

A home security camera captured the moments Goss rushed to fill buckets of water. She says she acted quickly enough, but if she hadn't been home, she believes the house would have been gone.

"We started trying to get the houses next door taken care of, but a lot of people's water around here is turned off because some of these are vacation homes," said Goss alongside her husband Eric, who was at work in Louisville when the fire broke out.

The Goss family said the whole community benefitted from heavy rainfall later that night, keeping anything from reigniting.

County officials said the exact cause of the fire is still unclear, but it likely started in one couple's home. Some neighbors cited seeing a propane tank explode Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the man in that hope is in the hospital alongside his wife, who we're told is okay. Neighbors said they're an older couple and it will be "very difficult for them to restart" because their children don't live in the area.

As for monetary damages, Henderson believes losses will total millions of dollars.

"A lot of these properties are pretty valuable," he said.

Others, including Randy Campbell who caught some of the first video on his phone, said the neighborhood is tight-knit and is already teaming together to help rebuild.

The American Red Cross is already involved in the disaster efforts, Henderson said. Grayson County is working with them to figure out how much help they can get to residents.

