Kentucky native one of three hoping to capture American Idol crown

Noah Thompson is one of three great singers left standing and hopes to become the winner during Sunday night's grand finale on ABC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday marks a big day for Louisa, Kentucky native Noah Thompson.

His hard work has paid off and he’s one of three vying to earn the American Idol crown.

Since the day his friend pushed him to audition for the show, Thompson has impressed judges from week to week with his soulful country vocals and southern charm.

One of his most memorable moments is when he dared to cover Rihanna’s 2012 hit, “Stay.” The moment had judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in awe. His country spin on the song also launched him into the top 25.

Every week, Thompson was challenged and even faced an even greater challenge of COVID-19. He didn’t allow the virus to stop him. Thompson sang his cover of “Painted Blue” remotely and still managed to captivate the audience.

The pressure is on with Sunday night’s grand finale. Thompson is up against some strong competition – HunterGirl and Leah Marlene who have some strong vocals.

The bigger question is, can Thompson pull out a showstopping performance to become Kentucky’s first American Idol winner?

We will find out when the competition begins at 8 p.m. on WHAS11.

The American Idol grand finale will feature special performances from Earth, Wind and Fire, Carrie Underwood, Flo Rida and more.

