LEBANON, Ky. — Marion County Schools will not be in session for the rest of the week due to widespread illness in the district.

The students did have school on Wednesday, but the district purchased bottled water for them due to a boil water advisory in the county.

"IMPORTANT: Because of the current boil water advisory, we are purchasing bottled water for all students in the district," the district said in a post on social media.

The Marion County Water District confirmed the boil water advisory on its Facebook page and detailed which areas are affected.

The Water District says that no contamination has been confirmed, but the advisory should still be followed as a precaution.

A few hours later, Marion County Public Schools announced that there would be no school on Thursday and Friday due to "continued illness." The days will be counted as NTI days 2 and 3.

The district also said that a nurse practitioner and school nurse would be available at Glasscock Elementary from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Campbellsville Independent Schools also canceled school for the rest of the week because of illness and Washington County schools in Kentucky were dismissed early due to flooding and weather concerns.