LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in South Louisville near Churchill Downs.

According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 400 block of M Street around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The house was vacant, but was known to be frequented by the homeless. There was no one in the house at the time of the fire.

The house sustained major smoke and fire damage and there was some slight cosmetic damage to the house next door.

WHAS11

A WHAS11 producer on the scene says that there is a lot of smoke in the area and that firefighters are attempting to access the house from the side.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

